A new wildfire has been spotted burning near the Penticton Airport. (Brennan Phillips/Western News Staff)

A new wildfire has been spotted burning near the Penticton Airport. (Brennan Phillips/Western News Staff)

UPDATE: BC Wildfire Service responding to Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton

Skimmer planes and air tankers have been deployed

Update:

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is responding to a wildfire six kilometres southwest of Penticton.

The Skaha Creek wildfire is estimated to be 0.3 hectares in size and is classified as out of control.

Three BCWS personnel are on the ground, while one helicopter and multiple air tankers and skimmers are in the air, fighting the blaze.

The fire is suspected to be human-caused.

BCWS reminds those out on the water to stay clear of BCWS aircraft.

Original Story:

A new wildfire is burning behind the Penticton Airport.

It appears the fire is burning on the back side of the hill near Skaha Estates.

BC Wildfire Service aerial resources are mobilizing to fight the fire. A Black Press reporter on scene said it appears that skimmer planes and water bombers have both been deployed.

More to come.

Read more: Firefighters from Mexico assisting with Mount Law wildfire near West Kelowna

Read more: Penticton mayor sues family over co-owned property

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Follow Zachary on Twitter @roman_reports

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
3-vehicle collision involving 5-ton truck stalls traffic both ways on Highway 97

Just Posted

A meeting of Moms Stop The Harm members in Kelowna. Each white cross represents a life lost. The group hosts an event in Kelowna Aug. 31 for International Day of Overdose Awareness. (Nicole Richard - Wax Pencil Imagery)
Overdoses and suicides among teens concern Okanagan parents

The City of Revelstoke approved $200,000 worth of upgrades to the Illecillewaet bridge. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Repairs to Illecillewaet bridge coming up

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce is calling for government aid to businesses when implementing the vaccine passport program. (File photo-Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce calls for aid for businesses affected by vaccine passport

A moose and her calf attempting to cross the Jordan River June 22, 2020. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
The wait continues for application to remove Jordan River area from Crown Land