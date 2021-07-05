New wildfire in Osoyoos closes portion of Highway 3

Firefighters in the air and on the ground are attacking a new wildfire that started a few kilometres out of Osoyoos on Highway 3 Monday morning.

Pictures of the fire on the side of the highway, near Spotted Lake, show brush and trees catching fire. A large plume of smoke is visible throughout Osoyoos. The fire started around 10:45 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Osoyoos at Old Richter Passage Road due to the wildfire.

BC Wildfire Services has not put the new fire on their dashboard yet, but several people have posted pictures to Facebook of the big plume of smoke billowing from the mountain.

Osoyoos fire crews are on scene. There is also one helicopter and three air bombers attacking the fire, according to nearby residents.

There are reports that there are some homes in the area but it’s not clear yet if they are in danger.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as more information becomes available.

