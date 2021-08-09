New wildfire sparked north of Lumby

Spot-sized blaze in Trinity Valley being actioned by crews

Crews are getting a handle on a new wildfire north of Lumby.

The Seidner Lake blaze was discovered Sunday, Aug. 8 in the Trinity Valley area.

Crews are actioning the 0.01 hectare blaze.

“It was discovered yesterday evening around 4:30 p.m. and crews did respond almost immediately to it last night,” B.C. Wildfire Service assistant fire information officer Charlene Mortensen said.

Three personnel are on site today with a water truck.

