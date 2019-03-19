Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

A 19-year-old driver in Newfoundland has been charged after posting photos of himself drinking and driving on social media.

Glovertown RCMP said in a news release Tuesday that a screenshot of a Snapchat story was posted on another social media website in February, showing a driver holding a bottle of Bud Light and cigarette in front of the steering wheel.

The person who posted the photo mentioned the driver’s first name and where he was going.

“People always ask me ‘Hey trevor, what do you do in terra nova?” the caption read. Terra Nova is located on the east coast of Newfoundland, with a population of 73 people.

Investigators were able to identify a 19-year-old driver, presumably named Trevor. The man was charged and has since been convicted for having open alcohol in a vehicle and for using a cellular device while driving.

Police said the young man did not deny his involvement when questioned by police. They did not release his name.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Traffic up on Highway 1 but accidents down
Next story
‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Just Posted

Columbia Basin Trust funds two Revelstoke projects addressing social isolation

Increased programming to come from the Aboriginal Friendship Society and the Women’s Shelter Society

Traffic up on Highway 1 but accidents down

While roads are busier around Revelstoke, road accidents are declining according to government data

Avalanche control tomorrow on Highway 1

Expect closures of up to two hours east of Revelstoke

Revelstoke Search and Rescue responded to four calls March 4-10

Revelstoke Search and Rescue reports their call outs to Emergency Management BC… Continue reading

Interior Health asks users to check drugs as carfentanil found in 15% of B.C. overdoses

Region saw 11 overdoses in January 2019

The UBC Innovation Library has helped over 1,100 students since opening in 2015

Students across B.C. can access their academic resources at the UBC Innovation Library

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

B.C. mosque part of open-house effort launched in wake of New Zealand shootings

The ‘Visit a Mosque’ campaign aims to combat Islamophobia

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Explosives unit brought in after suspicious boxes left at B.C. RCMP detachment

Nanaimo RCMP issues all clear after packages were found on lawn earlier in the day

TKI Construction looks forward to being part of Rutland

The company is renovating the old AG Outdoor Superstore

2019 BUDGET: As deficit grows, feds spend on job retraining, home incentives

Stronger economy last year delivered unexpected revenue bump of an extra $27.8 billion over six years

Newfoundland man caught after posting photo of himself drinking and driving

The 19-year-old took a photo of himself holding a beer bottle and cigarette while at the wheel

Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil is 100 times more powerful than illicit fentanyl and used to tranquilize elephants

Most Read