Josh Gorges and Shea Weber with nine year-old Cylis Bagnall

NHL all-stars replace West Kelowna boy’s stolen jersey

The jersey was stolen from his mom’s car

NHL all stars Josh Gorges and Shea Weber replaced a nine-year old’s stolen jersey.

After the first annual Homebase Charity SloPitch Tournament All-Star Match this past Canada Day long weekend. One of the NHL team bat boys, Cylis Bagnall from West Kelowna, had his jersey stolen from his mom’s car while at a convenience store. He’d had the jersey signed during the game by at least 15 of the celebrity NHL players. He was devastated.

“Shortly after hearing about the story on Twitter, Josh Gorges contacted our office and let us know that he would do his best to try and get the guys (some of whom had flown in specially for the event) to sign another jersey for Cylis. Last week, Josh let us know he’d made good on his efforts. We reached out to Cylis and his Mom, Brenda, and arranged for them to come by and pick up the signed jersey this morning,” Shauna Nyrose, communications director said in a press release.

