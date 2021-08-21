Sicamous community members and visitors came together to support the Sicamous Fire Department at an impromptu Aug. 7 outdoor music event held at Bruhn Crossing. On Aug. 20, Brenda Dalzell (right) presented a large-format cheque to Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino on behalf of Sicamous residents and visitors. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Night of live music in Sicamous supports local fire department

On Aug. 7, Sicamous community members and visitors came to Bruhn Crossing in support of fire crews

When the wildfire smoke cleared, people in Sicamous got outside to enjoy a night of live music in support of firefighters.

In what she describes as an impromptu event held Aug. 7, Brenda Dalzell arranged for live music to be played outside at her Riverside Avenue business.

“It needed a cause,” said Dalzell about the well-attended event.

“We’re so grateful as a community for the firefighters who have kept the (Two Mile Road) wildfire at bay.”

So, as a show of thanks, proceeds from the event were given to the Sicamous Fire Department.

Dalzell said the family-friendly event was a celebration of all those working hard to protect Sicamous, and a good night on the town.

“A huge thank you goes out to the community at large, residents and visitors, for their support. This could not have happened without your attendance.”

