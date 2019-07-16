Nine cats and kittens were found in closed bins in northern B.C. (BC SPCA)

Nine kittens and cats rescued after being locked in bins in northern B.C.: SPCA

SPCA says cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine

Two kittens and seven cats are getting a new chance at life after being rescued from bins on a property near Prince George.

The SPCA’s North Cariboo & District animal centre services manager Alex Schare said they got a call from the property manager who had heard animals moving and meowing inside the bins and took the cats to the vet.

The SPCA said the cats had been stuck in the bins for days with no food and water and were breathing through air holes in the lids.

“These cats were starving, and matted with feces and urine. Some of the adult cats would not have lived much longer and will require a refeeding plan to slowly reintroduce their bodies to food,” said Schare.

The SPCA said the cats’ fur was so badly matted that it needed to be shaved.

The agency said the property was vacant when the cats were found.

Anyone with information about these cats is asked to please call the BC SPCA at 1-855-622-7722.

ALSO READ: Cat hoarder surrenders 30 more cats to BC SPCA

ALSO READ: SPCA seizes 15 ‘badly neglected’ dogs from Fraser Valley breeder

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man dies from rabies after contact with Vancouver Island bat
Next story
Dawn Low Interim CAO for Revelstoke for six months

Just Posted

Dawn Low Interim CAO for Revelstoke for six months

She will be in the position until it is filled, it is not currently advertised

LETTER: Revelstoke Paddlesport Association opposed to gravel pit near Jordan River

City council has also expressed opposition to the gravel pit

Logging truck on fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

DriveBC says to expect delays

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

City of Revelstoke trying to fill 11 positions

Jobs are available in a variety of departments

West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

Dr. Moshe Oz removed fish hook lodged in the turtle’s throat

Casa Loma residents petition to halt proposed Blackmun Bay project

West Kelowna City Council grants second reading for what would be the city’s largest development

The Okanagan’s master tailor from Chile

Sam Galvez started his business 6 years ago and hasn’t stopped loving it

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

Boat sails from trailer to pavement at Sicamous Highway 97A intersection

Alberta resident charged with transporting insecure load, failing to adequately connect trailer

Collision with hydro pole cuts power to thousands in the Shuswap

Minor injuries to the driver were reported; power was restored by the following morning

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Most Read