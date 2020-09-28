Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Interior Health (IH) has announced a total of nine new cases of COVID-19 for the region since Friday, Sept. 25.

28 cases are active and are currently in isolation, with one person in hospital.

Five of the cases are linked to the outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna, which was declared on Friday as well.

Over the weekend, the province recorded 267 new cases and three new deaths due to COVID-19. There are currently 1,302 active cases in the province overall, with 3,372 people under public health monitoring.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry advised people to keep social circle small as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Now is not the time to have the family gathering,” she said.

“We need all of us to encourage and support people to do the right thing. We can control the course of the pandemic.”

READ: Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Hnery says events leading to COVID spread

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Minimal risk to wild salmon from viruses on farmed B.C. salmon: Fisheries Department
Next story
Suspects arrested after Keremeos shooting released pending investigation

Just Posted

Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce celebrates 125 years

The organization has outlasted 16 Canadian prime ministers

Revelstoke Grizzlies need homes for players

The hockey season is scheduled to start in November

PHOTOS: Celebrating art and community during a pandemic

LUNA RE-IMAGINED took place in the back alleys of Revelstoke Sept. 25-27

Okanagan College names two new board members

Andrea Alexander and JoAnn Fowler have been appointed for one-year terms to the board

Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Henry says events leading to COVID spread

There are currently 1,302 active cases in B.C., while 3,372 people are under public health monitoring

Suspects arrested after Keremeos shooting released pending investigation

RCMP believes there is no risk to the public

Motorcycle rider identified following fatal crash in Peachland

Michael Odenbach died in a motorcycle collision on Sept. 27

Liberals seek to fast track new COVID-19 aid bill after CERB expires

Government secured NDP support for legislation by hiking amount of benefits by $100 to $500 per week

B.C. VOTES 2020: Echoes of HST in B.C. debate over sales tax

Cannabis, tobacco, luxury cars still taxed in B.C. Liberal plan

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Shuswap BC SPCA launches spay/neuter program for low-income residents

Program available to low-income residents in the region

More victims possible in Okanagan assault case

Vernon police have a man in custody but feel there could be more victims in the case

She warned her son about toxic drugs, then he was dead

Donna Bridgman’s son died at the age of 38 in Vancouver

Most Read