A car fire on Gammon Road in Naramata as well as a drug-related shooting Tuesday morning, Oct. 26 in Naramata. (Carmen Gee Facebook)

No arrests in drug-related shooting in Naramata

Penticton RCMP are looking into possible connection between car fire and the shooting

There have been no arrests in the targeted shooting of a 36-year-old man in Naramata Oct. 26.

Penticton RCMP say the investigation is ongoing but so far no suspects have been found.

Police are also looking into the car fire on Gammon Road being connected to the shooting.

“We have not excluded the vehicle from being related to the shooting,” said Const. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP.

It was 7:30 a.m. Oct. 26 when police descended on a home in Indian Rock just north of Naramata.

The victim, a 36-year-old man known to police, was conscious outside of the home and called for help.

“Investigators are actively gathering evidence, and can confirm this appears to be a targeted shooting, and directly related to the drug subculture,” said Grandy at the time.

The shooting victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Then 45 minutes after the shooting, a vehicle was on fire in the middle of Gammon Road.

If you have information or video surveillance which may be related to this incident and have not yet spoken with police, please contact the Penticton detachment at 250-492-4300.

