COVID-19 safety measures are already in place at the Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press Media file)

COVID-19 safety measures are already in place at the Kelowna International Airport. (Black Press Media file)

No changes expected as COVID-19 cases surge in Central Okanagan: Kelowna airport

Kelowna International Airport currently has a mandatory mask policy in place

With new restrictions announced specifically for the Central Okanagan today (July 28), the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) said they are not expecting any changes to their operations.

Senior manager of airport operations Phillip Elchitz said that with the COVID-19 safety plan already in place at YLW, they don’t expect much more to change.

Elchitz also said that they’re not expecting much impact on passenger numbers because of the new restrictions.

“YLW is not anticipating a reduction in commercial scheduled flights as a result of the new provincial health guidelines specific to the Central Okanagan,” he said.

“YLW currently has a mandatory mask policy in place for all areas of the Air Terminal Building and on aircrafts due to Transport Canada requirements.”

Individual passenger temperature is also checked just before they go through security as an added safety measure.

Earlier in the afternoon on July 28, the province announced that masks will be mandatory again in indoor public spaces throughout the Central Okanagan, which includes Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

The province is also discouraging non-essential travel to and from the Central Okanagan, especially for those who are not vaccinated or who don’t have both doses yet.

READ MORE: Mask mandate returns to Central Okanagan, COVID-19 outbreak declared

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Revelstoke’s new vacation rental rules coming up for public hearing
Next story
No growth at Brenda Creek wildfire

Just Posted

A view of the work on the Dark Horse course. (Tom Poole Photography)
‘Four really dialled hits’: Trail builders halfway done pro line at Revelstoke Mountain Resort for upcoming event

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Green Eggs and Ham was born out of a bet

The community of Falkland is located between Kamloops and Vernon, two cities among 10 from B.C.’s Southern Interior region that have the 10 worst air quality indexes in Canada thanks to wildfire smoke. (Brenda Giesbrecht photo)
Southern B.C. Interior cities have worst air quality in Canada

Revelstoke city hall. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke’s new vacation rental rules coming up for public hearing