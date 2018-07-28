No changes overnight to Kelowna wildfire

The wildfire started from two youths playing with a lighter

A wildfire that sparked yesterday near Yates Road in Kelowna has not grown overnight, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre’s Twitter.

Morning update: No changes on #YatesRoadFire overnight. Crews have made good progress & are now moving into the mop-up stage. Evacuation Alerts for residents in the Wilden area remain in place at this time while crews assess the area. #Kelowna — Central Ok Emergency (@CO_Emerg) July 28, 2018

Crews are now in the mop-up stages of the fire and evacuation alerts remain in place for those in the Wilden area, the centre tweeted.

Currently, there are 19 Kelowna Fire Department firefighters on scene this morning.

Two teens, playing with a lighter, were the cause of the fire.

