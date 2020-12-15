A West Cabs driver was investigated for an incident which allegedly took place in November. (West Cabs)

A West Cabs driver was investigated for an incident which allegedly took place in November. (West Cabs)

No charges for West Kelowna cab driver involved in alleged mask altercation

The driver can also return to work if he so wishes

A West Kelowna cab driver, previously suspended after an altercation with a passenger in November, has the opportunity to return to work.

According to West Cabs, a thorough investigation by RCMP took place, and, “they’ve come to a conclusion of not implementing charges.”

The company stated the driver was suspended for 18 days, but as his suspension is now dropped, he may resume operation as soon as he alerts the company he’s willing to do so.

West K News previously reported that an incident took place between a passenger and a West Cabs driver on Nov. 27.

READ MORE: West Kelowna cab driver under investigation after altercation over his lack of mask

The passenger alleged the male driver refused to wear a mask while taking her to her destination. She said when she broached the subject, he turned the car around and brought her back to her apartment. She alleges further altercations ensued as she was getting out of the cab.

Since June, West Cabs CEO Pawen Aulakh confirmed Nov. 28, drivers have been expected to wear masks on the job.

“All of our customers are valuable. If the driver is found to be (guilty of) what is being said, he’s not going to be part of our company at all,” he said at the time.

In an update on Dec. 14, Aulakh acknowledged that due to the lengthy investigation, the employee may have found a new work opportunity. In these circumstances, he may no longer be a part of their team.

“For those that were deeply in concern of the drivers and customers well-being, we thank you and our management is continuously supporting both individuals to work past this incident.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man pleads guilty in Penticton court to multi-province crime spree
Next story
War veteran in Abbotsford dies of COVID three weeks after 100th birthday

Just Posted

Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison speaks during Question Period in the House of Commons.
Kootenay-Columbia MP wants more clarity on federal vaccination rollout

Rob Morrison pushing for more information on vaccine distribution, prioritization

People walk by COVID-19 artwork including a painting of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Interior Health reports 250 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

A total of 837 cases remain active, with 28 in hospital and six in intensive care

Hayley Stewart has opened her very own gallery, for the winter season, on Mackenzie Avenue in downtown Revelstoke. (Remi Goguen Photography)
New gallery pops up on Mackenzie Ave.

Colourful mountainscapes available in Hayley Stewart’s gallery

The City of Revelstoke is joining the ranks of many this season donating to the Community Connections’ Christmas Program. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Council donates to food bank in lieu of cancelled staff party

The Revelstoke food bank has seen unprecedented need this year

A Maple Ridge woman pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer with a weapon. (Black Press files)
Maple Ridge woman guilty of pepper spraying Revelstoke police officer

Assaulted officer during traffic stop on Highway 1 in June, 2019

Hand of man giving car keys to designated driver
Designated driver service pivots during COVID-19

Gals Designated Drivers started delivering groceries to homes when the pandemic started

Ella-Ray Lewis in her bedroom, following the transformation made possible through Make-A-Wish Canada (formerly Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation of Canada). (Contributed photo)
Surrey teen battling skin cancer has miracle wish granted, sparkles and all

Make-A-Wish challenge adds luxury sparkle to Ella-Ray Lewis’ bedroom

There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort amid social gathering concerns

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

Koyo Yoshida, 18 (left), Erick Montiel, 18, and staff person Chelsea Shepherd roast marshmallows and eat s'mores next to the fire pit in the courtyard of Cedar Hall, a new student apartment complex at EvCC. (Dan Bates / The Herald)
Vernon sparks idea of fire pits in Polson Park

With COVID-19 restrictions keeping people cooped up, propane fire use proposed

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Jennifer Charlesworth, British Columbia’s representative for children and youth, is seen in Victoria on December 10, 2018. In its latest report, Charlesworth’s office is once again calling on the province to improve its support system for youth transitioning out of government care after they turn 19 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
B.C. must improve supports for youth ‘aging out’ of government care: watchdog report

About 850 young people transition out of care every year in B.C.

(Big White Ski Resort)
Big White Ski Resort braces for more COVID-19 cases, calls for RCMP enforcement

120 people tested so far for COVID-19, cases attributed to private residences, gatherings

RCMP were still on scene at Black Mountain townhouse complex unit Monday morning at the unit where a tenant died outside in the driveway on Sunday night. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
Kelowna homicide victim identified

The RCMP has identified Matthew Cholette, 27, as the victim of a homicide on Sunday night

Second World War veteran David Thiessen of Abbotsford is one of 25 people at Tabor Home who have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak began there in early November.
War veteran in Abbotsford dies of COVID three weeks after 100th birthday

David Thiessen among 25 COVID-related deaths at Tabor Home

Most Read