No driver found in Westside Road vehicle fire

Incident near Fintry closes Westside Road

No occupants of a vehicle on fire off Westside Road could be found.

A car was up in flames around 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11 near Fintry down an embankment.

Firefighters attended the scene but could not locate a driver.

Westside Road was also closed in both directions while crews attended the scene.

“Firemen were walking around looking for someone who may have been ejected. They didn’t find anyone. There were no tracks up to the road,” one witness reports.

Further details will be provided as they become available.

Transportation

Most Read