Staff members stand at a window as they watch a parade of well wishers as they drive through Orchard Villa Care home, in Pickering, Ont. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Experts say the path to fixing long-term care in Canada after the pandemic is not clear, but all agree it starts with improving work conditions for carers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

No easy fix for long-term care, but it starts with working conditions: experts

Many of Canada’s COVID-19 deaths have been at longterm care homes

Experts say the path to fixing long-term care after the COVID-19 pandemic is not clear, but many agree it starts with improving conditions for the caregivers who work in them.

Policy-makers and politicians have vowed to fix Canada’s neglected long-term care system in the wake of the disastrous outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, leading to the deaths of thousands of people in nursing and retirement homes.

The Canadian Labour Congress has released 21 recommendations to improve conditions once the pandemic is over, including higher wages and providing full-time status to workers.

The group also recommends Canada put an end to private care homes and improve federal oversight by incorporating the facilities into the Canada Health Act.

Dr. Samir Sinha with the National Institute on Ageing says it may be too early in the pandemic to know if private or public homes are faring better, but data will help inform a review once the crisis is over.

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says she would be interested in such a review, so Canada can make changes to ensure that seniors are allowed to age in safety and dignity.

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Army & Navy department stores will never reopen
Next story
Princeton man foiled by federal gun ban

Just Posted

Revelstoke teacher supercharges by combining your work and passion

Victoria Strange doesn’t sleep much these days. Between raising a family, helping… Continue reading

Revelstoke Golf Club open for the season

Only members and Revelstoke residents will be allowed to golf

Stoke Youth Network connects digitally during pandemic

With schools and other public spaces closed, the Stoke Youth Network, has… Continue reading

BCHydro starting slope stabilization work near Revelstoke Dam May 10

Highway 23 North will be down to single-lane alternating traffic

Commercial trucks rerouted to alternate detour during Revelstoke roundabout construction

Trucks headed to Downie Timber will no longer follow the same detour

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Princeton man foiled by federal gun ban

‘No one needs a Lamborghini either, but people still want them’

QUIZ: In honour of mothers

On Mother’s Day, see how much you know about the day and about some famous mothers

Summerland mountain part of a group of volcanos

Conkle Mountain in Summerland is one of 16 in the Penticton group of volcanos

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Police warn gun owners: Do not bring us your weapons

‘All we’ll see is a person we don’t know, walking up to the front doors…carrying a rifle’

Okanagan protesters call for end to COVID-19 shutdowns

Protesters gathered in Vernon and Kelowna Saturday to oppose shutdowns related to COVID-19 and more

COVID-19: iPads ‘a huge hit’ at Okanagan retirement homes

Kaigo Senior Living Group spokesperson says more iPads, staffing needed

Army & Navy department stores will never reopen

Iconic department store is one of five locations in Canada that announced permanent closure Saturday

Most Read