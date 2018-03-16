No experience needed: Princeton woman shoots and scores $5,000

A Princeton mom shoots and scores $5,000 and she didn’t even know how to hold a hockey stick

A Princeton mom who had to be shown how to properly hold a hockey stick made a once-in-a-lifetime shot last week and scored $5,000.

Jennie Sawicki was attending the Princeton Secondary School grad hockey game Wednesday and won the chance to shoot for cash in one of the event’s many fundraisers.

“I didn’t even want to do it,” she said, after putting the puck through a tiny hole from 89 feet. “I have never played hockey.”

When she made the goal, “I thought no way that just happened.”

Sawicki managed to shoot the puck through a slot 1.5 inches high and 3.5 inches wide.

The shoot for cash fundraiser was insured through Valley First, and that company also covered the premium for the grad class as a donation.

Manager Linda Ortwein said while the firm brokers a policy for a similar contest held during each home Posse game, they’ve never had a winner.

“This is interesting. It’s the first time going through the claims process,” she said.

While the claim for the winnings has already been filed, the insurer will inspect video and witness statements before releasing the prize, she added.

Sawicki plans to spend her windfall on travel for her children. Her son is planning a graduation trip to Punta Cana this year, and her daughter is traveling to Florida to compete in an international cheerleading competition.

“I feel so blessed and I want to thank Valley First – you girls rock.”

