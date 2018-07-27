No fire ban in Mt Revelstoke and Glacier National Park right now

There is a fire ban in the Revelstoke and the Southeast Fire Centre, however campfires are still allowed, in designated areas, in Mt. Revelstoke National Park as well as Glacier National Park, for the time being. (Black Press file photo)

Yesterday the Southeast Fire Centre as well as the City of Revelstoke announced a fire ban for the region, however, the fire ban does not apply to Mt. Revelstoke National Park or Glacier National Park.

“No fire ban is in effect at this time in Mount Revelstoke or Glacier national parks but remember, fires are only permitted in designated fire pits in campgrounds and day-use areas in the national parks,” said Shelley Bird, communications officer for the parks, in a news release.

Fire management teams in the national parks are monitoring conditions and collaborate with adjacent agencies to ensure fire prevention actions are complimentary, she said.

Crews continue to monitor Mount Revelstoke and Glacier national parks for new wildfires and are ready with the resources to respond quickly.

Report any new wildfires, illegal campfires, or suspicious smoke to Dispatch at 877-852-3100.