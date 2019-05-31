Lightning struck around the city last night but BC Wildfire Service is reporting no wildfires this morning. (File photo)

No fires near Revelstoke after last nights storm

Roads and weather conditions

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1 east: Paving operations between East Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park and Glacier Park West Boundary. Single lane alternating traffic, expect up to 15 minute delays.

Electrical maintenance between MacDonald Showshed and Lanark Snowshed from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Illecillewaet Campground. Expect speed reductions to 50 km/hr, lane closures, and delays up to 20 minutes.

Construction work between Glacier Park East Boundary and Wiseman Rd. Expect minor delays.

Highway 1 west: No planned construction.

Highway 23 north: No planned construction.

Highways 23 south: Utility work between Mt Begbie Rd and Big Eddy Rd in Revelstoke. Single lane alternating traffic.

There will be required maintenance on the Upper Arrow Lakes ferry. Starting Tuesday June 11 at 11 p.m. until Wednesday June12 at 5 a.m. the ferry will be out of service.

See DriveBC for more information.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Hazy. High 29. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clearing late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Hazy. Low 15.

See Environment Canada for more information.

Wildfires in the Southeast Fire Centre:

Overton Creek, near Grand Forks. 0.01 Ha, suspected to be caused by lightning.

Hellroaring Creek, near Salmo, 0.01 Ha suspected to be caused by lightning.

Midge Creek, north of Creston, 0.01 Ha, suspected to be human caused.

Fording River, near Elkford, 0.05 Ha, under control, suspected to be human caused.

For more Information See BC Wildfire Service.

 

