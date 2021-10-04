police badge file photo

No foul play suspected with body found across from Penticton detachment

RCMP said the deceased was a local man experiencing homelessness

Foul play is not suspected in connection to a body discovered across from the Penticton detachment on Sunday morning.

On Oct. 3 at approximately 8:20 am, Penticton RCMP responded to a report of a deceased man located outside, against a building in the 1100 block of Main Street.

Police and the coroner attended the scene and determined that the death was not suspicious in nature. The deceased was a local homeless man in his 30s, said Penticton RCMP Supt. Brian Hunter.

The matter is now being investigated by the B.C. Coroner’s.

The B.C. Coroner’s Service is also investigating the circumstances that led to a body being found near the River Channel in Penticton on Sept. 9. No foul play is suspected in that situation either.

On Sept. 5, Taig Savage was found critically injured lying at the track at Pen Hi. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. For some time police said the were having trouble identifying the body. Then on Sept. 13, they released information that it was Taig who was killed by homicide.

There has been no new information on his murder since then.

