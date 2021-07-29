A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

No growth at Brenda Creek wildfire

The fire continues to burn at an estimated size of 824 hectares

Despite heavy winds on Wednesday (July 28), the Brenda Creek wildfire has seen no growth and continues to burn at an estimated size of 824 hectares.

Hannah Swift, a fire information officer at BC Wildfire Service, said on Thursday that fire crews were able to control any flare-ups brought on by heavy winds that occurred on the fire’s northwest guard.

Crews today will continue to patrol and extinguish any hot spots along the powerline, as well as scout for opportunities to complete small ignitions along established guard lines to remove unburnt fuels.

There are currently 34 firefighters on-site, accompanied by two danger tree assessors/fallers and members for BC Wildfire Service’s incident management team. Crews are supported by three helicopters and 20 pieces of heavy equipment.

An evacuation order remains in effect by the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) for 43 properties in Electoral Area “H.” An evacuation alert is also in place for Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier, and Pennask Creek provincial parks.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is continuing the evacuation alert for properties, three recreational camping areas and Crown land within the West Electoral Area, south of Highway 97C and northwest of Peachland.

