RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)

No heat-related deaths in the city: Kelowna RCMP

The detachment said it received 13 heat-related calls but fortunately have not seen sudden deaths

There have been no sudden deaths due to the extreme heat in Kelowna, according to the local RCMP.

In the last 48 hours, Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said officers have responded to 13 calls for wellness checks related to the weather but fortunately, they have not seen anyone die due to the heat.

Up in Kamloops, however, it’s a different story.

Kamloops RCMP said officers have seen several sudden deaths due to the heat and have done wellness checks on others as well.

Since Friday (June 25) when the heat wave began in B.C., there have been six sudden deaths in Kamloops which is double the number of people who died during this time of the year last year.

Kamloops RCMP said the B.C. Coroners Service will determine if these deaths were related to the extreme temperatures or not.

So far, the Kamloops detachment said it has received 43 requests for wellness checks heat. Compared to last year, there was a slight increase from 34 calls last year.

In Vancouver, 98 people have died suddenly during the heat wave, two-thirds of them being people 70 years or older. Again, the deaths are not confirmed to be related to soaring temperatures, but Vancouver Police typically respond to between three and four sudden deaths each day — a number that has risen to more than 14 daily during the heat wave.

If you or your loved ones are not able to cool off at home, there are cooling centres available in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland and Kamloops.

