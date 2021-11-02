A back porch entryway caught fire around 1 a.m. on Becks Road in Keremeos, but it was extinguished before it could spread to the rest of the house. (Submitted)

No injuries after early morning back porch fire in Keremeos

15 firefighters were on scene for a few hours to extinguish the blaze

No one was injured after a 1 a.m. fire on the back deck of a home in Keremeos.

The two residents did spend the rest of the night in the care of emergency services due to smoke damage from the fire.

The fire started in the back deck mudroom of the home and it was extinguished by the Keremeos Fire Department before it could spread any further. Some damage was caused to the roof above the deck.

Although the fire is still under investigation, it doesn’t appear suspicious, according to fire chief Jordy Bosscha.

READ ALSO:Close call after porch catches fire in Keremeos

Fifteen firefighters were on scene for around three-and-a-half hours before everything was wrapped up.

