A Penticton fire crew knocked down a structure fire before it could spread on Wednesday night, Jan. 19. (Mike Biden Photography) A Penticton fire crew knocked down a structure fire before it could spread on Wednesday night, Jan. 19. (Mike Biden Photography)

A Penticton fire crew knocked down a structure fire before it could spread on Wednesday night, Jan. 19. (Mike Biden Photography) A Penticton fire crew knocked down a structure fire before it could spread on Wednesday night, Jan. 19. (Mike Biden Photography)

No injuries after late night Penticton fire

The residents were not injured and are being looked after by ESS

An investigation is ongoing into a structure fire that occurred shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

According to assistant Penticton fire chief Rob Trupp, the quick response from the shift crew to the home on Kinney Avenue contained the blaze to the area of origin.

There were no injuries and residents of the home are currently being looked after by emergency support services.

READ MORE: 3 care homes in the South Okanagan declare COVID-19 outbreaks

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases break records in South Okanagan Similkameen

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Previous story
UPDATE: Fraser Health reverses decision to close Peace Arch Hospital maternity
Next story
Ottawa commits $8.9M to support B.C. Indigenous justice strategy

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Credit Union booth at Revelstoke Secondary School. (Contributed by Jamie Hobgood)
Revelstoke Credit Union announces post-secondary education awards

Mimi Kramer spent the last 4 months completing her work experience program with the Revelstoke Review. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Goodbye Mimi: Work experience student completes time with the Review

Winter driving conditions are being reported along the road, drive with care. (DriveBC webcam)
Update: Highway 1 fully open as vehicle incident cleared

Hwy 1, about 30 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Vehicle incident causing congestion on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke