No injuries in Revelstoke trailer park fire

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services responded to a fire in the Johnson Heights Mobile Home Park on Aug. 6 at 11:50 p.m.

On arrival the fire department found the structure and adjacent motorhome fully engulfed.

Firefighters actioned the fire quickly to bring the blaze under control.

A family of five along with their dog escaped the structure without injury.

17 members responded to the fire with two engines, the water tender, rescue truck and two command vehicles.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.