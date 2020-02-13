Man in panda hoodie wanted in connection to northern B.C. bank robbery

A sign on the front door at the bank. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Mounties in northern B.C. have released a CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a robbery that happened at the Scotiabank branch in Kitimat on Wednesday afternoon.

Spokesperson Const. Kurtis Fink said the robber entered the branch at about 2 p.m. on Feb. 12, approached a teller and demanded money, threatening to use a gun. The suspect ran out the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Fink said the man they are looking for is described as 6-feet tall, wearing a black and white panda hoodie with ears on the hood, gloves, jeans and work boots.

None of the staff or clients were injured in the robbery.

When Black Press Media visited the branch after the robbery the building was locked, the lights off and a notice posted on the door which read: “We advise this branch has just been involved in a robbery/emergency situation. We will be closed until completion of the police investigation.”

If anyone recognizes the person in the photo or has information regarding this incident they are asked to contact the Kitimat RCMP at 250-632-7111 or Crime Stoppers.

