No invasive mussels in Columbia Shuswap water: Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society

CSISS monitored 12 lakes and did more than 100 water tests

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society found no invasive mussel species in the 12 lakes that they monitored this season.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS) kept an eye on 12 lakes this boating season, looking for any invasive species that could affect the BC waterways. The main concern of the organization was two particularly invasive mussel species: the zebra and quagga mussels. The two species of mussels have been the target of a program designed by CSISS to ensure that they don’t make it into BC.

“Between June and September, staff collected 116 water samples that were analyzed for the presence of invasive mussels. No invasive mussels were detected in any of the samples collected this season,” said a press release from CSISS.

The organization deployed several different strategies to prevent the mussels from reaching BC’s lakes, including early detection through lake monitoring, education and outreach about invasive species, and watercraft inspection stations.

“If invasive mussels were to become established in a waterbody in B.C., it would be extremely difficult to eradicate them and very costly to manage and mitigate the negative impacts” said CSISS.

The mussels have already been found in other lakes in eastern Canada.

“This new occurrence of zebra mussels in Canada highlights the potential risk for humans to serve as vectors for transporting aquatic invasive species,” said CSISS.

The easiest and most effective way to avoid contamination, is for boaters to remember to clean, drain, and dry their boats before taking into water.

While this year was a success for CSISS, the threat of the mussels will continue to be an issue next year.

To read more about zebra and quagga mussels, visit CSISS’s website to see why they’re a danger to BC water.

British ColumbiaColumbia Shuswap Regional District