The line on opening day last winter for Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

No mask, no service: Revelstoke Mountain Resort releases plans for winter

The resort noted the plans are preliminary and could change

Nights are starting to get crisp – a sign winter is coming for Revelstoke.

The Revelstoke Mountain Resort released information on Sept. 16 regarding the upcoming ski season on their website.

Non-medical masks or face coverings will be required for everyone throughout the resort, including in the village base area, all indoor facilities, lift lines and while on the gondola and chairlifts.

Children 3-years-old and under will not be required to wear a mask.

Unlike Whistler Blackcomb, reservations will not be required for season pass holders and any pre-purchased lift tickets.

READ MORE: Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

In a letter to skiers and riders from Peter Nielsen, president of operations, he said the resort may need to implement capacity restrictions during periods of high remand.

“To ensure you get to ski on your desired dates we strongly encourage you pre-purchase your lift tickets online.”

The resort said they will load up to eight passengers per gondola cabin and four people per chair, which is similar to seasons prior, however guests can request to ride with their own group.

All staff members will have their temperatures checked daily.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

Big White Ski Resort released its plans for next winter on Sept. 11 and it will also require face coverings. Big White has suspended the tube park, night skiing and the skating rink. Its chair lifts will be open to full numbers as long as skiers are in the same bubble.

READ MORE: No night skiing, ice skating or tubing at Big White this season

Revelstoke Mountain Resort ended last winter season early on March 16 due to COVID-19. It reopened for the summer on June 26.

