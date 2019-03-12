No more snow expected for the Okanagan

Environment Canada says, warmer weather is just around the corner

Tuesday’s snowfall should be the last big dump of white suff for the foreseeable future in the Okanagan region.

“The Okanagan will see warmer temperatures into the teens with day time highs between 10 C to 15 C by this weekend.” says Carmen Hartt, Meteorologist, Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Hartt adds, evening temperatures will be around 0 C. This could bring some overnight flurries, but the snow won’t stay on the ground long.

She says, February and March temperatures have been well below normal for this time of year.

