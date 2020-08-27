COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

There are no new cases of COVID-19 within the Interior Health region, according to the health authority.

IH said the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic remains at 429 in the region, with 16 active cases in isolation. There are no individuals with COVID-19 in hospital in the region.

Within Interior Health, the number of cases linked to Kelowna since June 26 is at 171, with three active cases in isolation.

The outbreak at Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, who are all staff members. Four of those are still active.

The B.C. Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC) has started posting COVID-19 case counts per local health area as of Thursday, Aug. 27. Information from the BCCDC will be updated every month.

For more information on those numbers, as well as a map of the province’s health regions, visit this site.

READ: More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

