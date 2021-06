Approximately 81 per cent of adults above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a vaccine

New COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke have gone back to zero.

Between June 11 to 17, there were no reported cases in our area.

There was one new case in Revelstoke, the week prior. That week, two classes at Begbie View Elementary had to self isolate at home for several days.

As of June 17, approximately 81 per cent of adults above the age of 18 have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Revelstoke.

There are 128 B.C. patients in hospital from COVID-19 complications, of which 48 are in critical care. Approximately 1,740 people have died from COVID-19 in the province. Last Friday (June 18), there were 109 new cases.

Coronavirus