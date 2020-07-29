Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates COVID-19 situation in B.C., July 15, 2020. (B.C. government)

No new COVID-19 cases for the first time in weeks: Interior Health

Hospitalization also down to zero across the region

Interior Health is reporting zero new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 29, marking the first stagnant day in case growth since July 6.

After several exposures in the Kelowna-area in early-July, case numbers skyrocketed in the Interior Health (IH) region — specifically in the Okanagan, where 107 cases were recorded between July 10 and July 23.

As of Monday, the health authority reported 90 cases of the virus tied to the Kelowna cluster, 78 of which were residents of the IH region. Five cases resided in Vancouver Coastal Health and another seven were identified in Fraser Health residents.

Interior Health sits at 356 total positive cases of the virus since the pandemic began. The two people who were hospitalized in the region have been released, leaving zero COVID-19 patients in Interior Health hospitals.

Across the province, health authorities identified 41 new cases of the virus as of July 29, bringing the provincial total to 3,523, of which 259 are currently active.

Authorities also announced a possible exposure event at the Liquid Zoo night club in Kelowna between July 15 and 18. Anyone who was at the club is asked to monitor themselves closely, limit their contact with others and contact 8-1-1 to get tested if common symptoms of the coronavirus develop.

Coronavirus

B.C. transplant recipient meets family of late donor after 17 years

