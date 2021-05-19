Revelstoke reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province’s latest weekly updates. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province’s latest weekly updates. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)

No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke.

From May 9 to 15, our region reported zero cases of the virus, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The week prior there was just a single case. The last time Revelstoke had no new cases was in March, before skyrocketing to 25 by April.

New COVID-19 cases per week in Revelstoke
Infogram

In total, approximately 58 per cent of the community’s total population have been vaccinated with one dose for COVID-19. Roughly one per cent of local residents have both doses. Individuals with two doses inched forward this week to two per cent of the community’s total population.

However, as only adults above the age of 18 are currently permitted to getting vaccinated, approximately 71 per cent of those eligible in Revelstoke have been inoculated with one dose.

As of May 18, 6,432 COVID-19 vaccines have been given in Revelstoke.

COVID-19 cases have dropped in surrounding communities. Golden only reported three new cases. Last week, the community had one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the province per capita with 12 cases. As of May 18, 58 per cent of Golden has had one dose of a vaccine, an increase of seven per cent from the week prior.

READ MORE: 1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Throughout the province on May 19, there are 521 new cases, the first time cases have gone over 500 in the last six days.

The province’s vaccination program has also started offering vaccine appointments to children aged 12 to 17, which Health Minister Adrian Dix announced on Wednesday.

He said vaccinations will be done at community clinics and not at schools.

“In many cases it allows families to go together to get vaccinated,” Dix said. More information on vaccinating children will be provided tomorrow by Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Vernon water utility bracing for dry summer

Just Posted

Revelstoke reported no new COVID-19 cases in the province’s latest weekly updates. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
No new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke

For the first time in months, there are no new COVID-19 cases… Continue reading

Health officials aiming to have 75 per cent of Canadians with one dose of vaccine to ward off fourth wave. (File photo from The Canadian Press)
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Vaccine appointments are also now being offered to children aged 12 to 17

Revelstoke food bank. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Unprecedented need sees unprecedented donations for Revelstoke food bank

Last year, the local food bank helped 444 adults and 165 children

Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s Aerial Adventure Park will open June 19. (Tom Poole photo)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s pipe coaster opening June 4

Other summer attractions will be opening June 19

In a Jan. 18 notice, Interior Health and Salmon Arm West Elementary confirmed a member of the school community tested positive for COVID-19 and, due to a possible transmission, advised students who ride School District 83's Monkey Bus be monitored for symptoms of the virus. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Upgrades roll in for Okanagan schools

Vernon, Central Okanagan, South Okanagan and Shuswap provincial funds set for capital projects

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Greater Vernon Water says there is a high chance that a dry spring 2021 will be followed by a dry month of June, and is encouraging residents to reduce their water consumption. (RDNO photo)
Vernon water utility bracing for dry summer

Greater Vernon Water says there’s a high chance June will be drier than average

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Ginger is being called a hero after the dog’s remains were found in the Osoyoos house fire. Ginger saved the home owner and went back to save the cat. (Submitted)
Firefighters confirm ‘hero’ dog Ginger died in Osoyoos house fire

Ginger saved the homeowner’s life and is thought to have gone back in to save the cat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Getty images)
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 directives still in place

Despite increasing vaccination rates, pandemic restrictions have not been lifted

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September
GolfBC Championship to return to Kelowna in September

Pending government approval, the tournament will take place at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Course

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Most Read