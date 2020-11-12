No October COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke residents

There were no new COVID-19 cases in Revelstoke in October, according to the BC CDC. (CDC)

Despite recently confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mica Dam, the BC Centre for Disease Control recently reported Revelstoke had no new coronavirus cases in October.

In the Nov. 12 report, there had been three confirmed COVID-19 cases since January, which is the same number reported in the September and August reports.

Cases are recorded based on where the person lives, not where they work or where they may have been visiting when they were tested.

The CDC release updates data at the local health authority level every month, since August.

Presumptive cases, of which there have been several in Revelstoke, are not included in this data.

