No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

A 63-year-old woman drove her corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza last Saturday

No one was injured during a crash at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28 when a 63-year-old Kelowna woman drove her Toyota Corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza in Kelowna, according to RCMP.

Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said it’s remarkable that everyone escaped unscathed.

“The driver is extremely fortunate that no one was injured in this collision,” said. Noseworthy.

“The cause of this collision is believed to be driver error.”

READ MORE: Two-vehicle crash near Harvey Ave in Kelowna

Cpl. Noseworthy said the crash caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the building. The restaurant also was forced to board up its windows and close temporarily to repair the damages.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident
Next story
Driver gets $109 ticket after truck with TV-sized advertisements seen in Victoria

Just Posted

Revelstoke Skate Club hosting regional competition next fall

The club is already preparing for the November 2020 competition

Grizzlies up two in KIJHL playoffs with game three tonight

They play in Kamloops March 2

StokeFM raising funds to keep community radio alive in Revelstoke

They have a gofundme campaign live until the end of March

Rain and snow to continue for Revelstoke area

Road and weather conditions for March 2

UPDATE: Trans Canada Highway now open to single-lane alternating traffic east of Golden

The highway was closed all March 1 due to a rockslide

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Big Bear Software to launch new West Kelowna shared office space

Big Bear Software provides custom software solutions

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should a priority

No one injured after car drives through Kelowna pizza shop: RCMP

A 63-year-old woman drove her corolla through Hansen’s Classic Pizza last Saturday

UPDATE: Sagmoen sentencing date tentatively set

Curtis Sagmoen was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in 2017 incident

HAWTHORNE: Willpower versus motivation, part 3

Personal trainer Sean Hawthorne asks, if we know what to do, then why don’t we do it?

Most Read