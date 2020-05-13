No opening date in sight for provincial parks near Revelstoke

A view of the lake at Blanket Creek Provincial Park when the water is low. (BC Parks photo)

In other places the parks are opening for day use

Although many BC parks are opening Victoria Day weekend, the ones near Revelstoke will not.

Martha Creek Provincial Park, Blanket Creek Provincial Park and Arrow Lakes Provincial Parks do not have a proposed opening date, according to the BC Parks website.

Normally, the three parks would be open for the May long weekend. The extended closures are due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: Highway 1 traffic through Revelstoke reduced by 40%

“As with the restart of any enterprise, there is much more involved than simply opening parks,” said B.C. Parks in a news release.

With more than 1,000 parks and protected areas, B.C. Parks said getting ready to safely welcome back the public is a large and complicated task.

“It requires careful planning to ensure the right people are in the right places, internally and externally, so that right decisions can be made to provide the optimal natural experience and connection that park users are looking for.”

According to the B.C. Parks website, 743 parks across the province are opening May 14.

However, the Ministry of Forests said all recreation sites across the province are expected to open for day use on May 14. Camping will not yet be permitted.

However, some of the recreation sites near Revelstoke that are reopening include Carnes Creek, Wadey and Downie Creek. All three are on Lake Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Update: Parks Canada to close access to trails

Canada has closed its National Parks to camping and visitors until May 31. Parks Canada said in an earlier news release that there is no guarantee that the parks will reopen in June.

Williamson Lake campground in Revelstoke also remains closed. Normally it would have opened in April. The campground is owned by the City of Revelstoke.

@pointypeak701

liamm.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

parks