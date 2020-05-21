Climbing in Bugaboo Provincial Park 2019 (File) British Columbia.

No outsiders, only British Columbians allowed to camp in provincial parks

The move announced today matches Alta. and Sask.

The Ministry of Environment announced camping in provincial parks will be restricted to B.C residents, this summer.

People with bookings received an email this morning, saying non-B.C. residents with existing reservations will be cancelled with a refund. The email furthered that any new reservations made after May 15 by non-BC residents will be subject to immediate cancellation without a refund.

READ MORE: B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths

The province said this move is to align with other provinces.

In May, the Alberta government said they will reopen provincial park campsites in June, however they would be for Alberta residents and existing reservations made by out-of-province campers would be cancelled. Occupancy would also be reduced by 50 per cent and no campfires would be permitted.

Saskatchewan has also instituted a similar policy, opening provincial campgrounds restricted to local residents only.

MLA Tom Shypitka for Kootenay East praised the move.

“Hard work and persistence have paid off,” he wrote on Facebook. Shypitka continued he has been lobbying for B.C. Parks to open to provincial residents only.

“I am happy to share the news that your voices have been heard!”

In today’s press conference, B.C’s top doctor Bonnie Henry was unaware of the ban. However, Minister of Health Adrian Dix said the move was to control overnight travel.

B.C. Recreation Sites and Trails opened all recreation sites across the province on May 14 for day use. Camping will be permitted starting June 1, but subject to COVID-19 health and safety concerns, states their website.

The federal government announced on May 14 that Parks Canada will take a phased-in approach to opening national parks and heritage sites.

READ MORE: Canadians' frustration mounts over lack of refunds for flights cancelled during pandemic

Some trails, day use areas, green spaces and recreational boating will be permitted after June 1. However, the federal government said camping in national parks will not be allowed until at least June 21.

For provincial parks, group sites will be closed until December.

The Discover Camping website and call centre will reopen on May 25 at 7 a.m to accept campground reservations for the summer. Provincial campsites will begin to open June 1.

Some of the B.C. Parks near Revelstoke have yet to open, such as Martha Creek Provincial Park and Blanket Creek Provincial Park. An email from West Kootenay Parks, which operates the two, said they are hopeful the parks near Revelstoke will fully open by June 1.

The boat launch in Arrow Lakes Provincial Park opened May 14.

 

B.C. records 12 new COVID-19 cases, three more deaths
Millennials hardest hit by COVID-19 in Interior Health

