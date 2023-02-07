No plan, no measurable outcomes: MLA Clovechok on Throne Speech

Columbia River – Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok has heard the Throne Speech from the NDP government and he is not impressed. It’s the same old thing he says, throwing money at problems without any real measurable outcomes.

“It hasn’t changed a whole lot in the six years I’ve been in opposition,” he said from Victoria, where the Legislature is in session.

“Here in Columbia River – Revelstoke we have housing prices and rents higher than they have ever been. Revelstoke is through the moon, and Kimberley isn’t far behind. The cost of living is affecting families. I get calls from young families, who are really struggling to make it. We can’t make ends meet, they say. Your generation lied to us. We went to college, got a trade, but we have no hope of buying a house. ”

Clovechok says that the health care system is crumbling, no mention in Throne Speech; one million people are on a waiting list to see a specialist, no mention.

“Mental health and addiction. They didn’t mention decriminalization and that’s their experiment,” he said. “Some of the people dying in this province are in my riding.

“No mention of softwood lumber, no mention of the tourism industry. They promised a $400 rent rebate in 2017. No mention of increasing access to rural healthcare. Alberta has to accept our patients if they have the room, so the barriers are in B.C. We have people travelling over the Rogers Pass in winter for treatment.”

Clovechok also said that the fact that there is a large surplus is not an indication that the NDP government is made up of good money managers.

“Three billion of that came from the federal government during COVID,” he said. “Throwing money at a problem isn’t going to fix it. You need a plan. They don’t have measurable outcomes.

“People in this riding are hurting, choosing between buying gas or food. How do I pay rent? I’m very, very disappointed in this plan. The members of this government doesn’t wake up in the morning saying how am I going to wreck the lives of British Columbians today, but they don’t know what to do.”

Clovechok was asked about his take on Premier David Eby now that he’s been in charge for a while.

“He’s a smart guy but free of the burden of personality,” Clovechok said.

“Although John Horgan and I differed on many things, we became friends. He was affable and that resonated among British Columbians. Mr. Eby doesn’t do that. Is he John Horgan? Not even close. He’s not the leader this province deserves.”

