No planned celebrations for Canada Day in Revelstoke

Due to COVID-19

For the second year in a row, there will be no formal events in Revelstoke this Canada Day.

While the parks department has challenged residents to decorate their home and yard in red and white for a chance to win prizes, Mayor Gary Sulz said the city had not planned anything else due to COVID-19.

Some cities across the province have cancelled formal celebrations this Canada Day out of respect for Indigenous communities following the discovery of more than 200 children’s remains at a former residential school in Kamloops.

The province plans to lift more health restrictions on July 1, including allowing Canada-wide travel and permitting larger social events. Masks will no longer be mandatory.

Last year, the City of Revelstoke also cancelled its annual Canada Day festivities due to COVID-19 restrictions.

