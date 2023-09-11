No planned ignitions for West Kelowna fire

View of McDougall Creek wildfire on Aug. 17 from West Kelowna Estates. (Karen Hughes)

There are no planned ignitions on the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna for Monday.

BC Wildfire’s plan for Sept. 11, follows the same as yesterday with bucketing operations continuing in the afternoon, to assist ground crews. Crews will resume mopping up and patrolling on all sides of the fire, consolidating hose lines, and working from the perimeter.

However, opportunities for planned ignition in the Hidden Creek area are being further assessed.

The heavy equipment task force teams are close to completing the clean-up of the constructed contingency line. Heavy equipment operations will resume around Crystal Mountain. Rehabilitation specialists are on the scene and beginning operations in critical areas. Rehabilitation work will continue well into the fall.

Temperatures are expected to cool a few degrees on Monday with highs around 24C. A rise in relative humidity, with patchy winds developing in the afternoon is forecast for the day. However, winds are expected to be light to moderate with no big wind events appearing at this point.

Environment Canada is not anticipating any precipitation in the immediate forecast.

A smoky skies bulletin remains in effect for the next 24 hours due to wildfire smoke in the area.

The fire remains at an estimated 13,940 hectares.

