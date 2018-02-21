No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

A fire that left one man dead in a Vancouver home last weekend could have been prevented, officials say.

The man, in his 70s, died following the fire in the 2600 block of East 47 Avenue on Sunday. He’d been living in an illegal suite that did not have a fire alarm.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke flowing out of the front and rear of the single-detached home. Three other people in the house were able to escape.

The flames are believed to have been caused by a faulty electric cord and power source connected to a space heater on the main floor, where the man was found. Investigators are still determining exactly how the heater failed.

“This was just a failure on every level,” Capt. Jonathan Gormick said Wednesday. “There’s not much reason to not have a working smoke alarm.”

READ MORE: Woman dies in accidental fire in Vancouver’s Yaletown

Smoke alarms should be tested every six months, Gormick said. Optimally, alarms should be installed outside every room, or on every floor at the very least.

Space heaters can also draw a lot of current, he added, and should be plugged into an extension cord that can provide an adequate power supply – such as a UL cord – or into the wall directly.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man
Next story
IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

Just Posted

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

Revelstoke Nordic Skiers come away from BC Championships with hardware

Eight athletes pick up aggregate points plaques from racing season

Winter highway maintenance 1km east of Revelstoke

DriveBC reports compact snow with slippery sections on Hwy. 1. and Hwy. 23

Widow of avalanche victim sues Golden Alpine Holiday

Widow of avalanche victim sues several guides, their mountain guide association and the lodge operator for negligence

ALR review may not be open-minded

Past agriculture minister Norm Letnick skeptical of NDP approach

VIDEO: Four-year-old Revelstoke snowboarder featured in viral video

AJ Pitaoulis tours Revelstoke Mountain Resort with young pal Kasper Treadway

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

BC BUDGET: Tobacco tax hike may light up black market in smokes

NDP government adds another 56 cents per pack as of April 1

Most Read