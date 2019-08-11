Tom Cochrane with Red Rider takes the stage on Saturday, Aug. 10 for the fourth annual Rock the Lake music festival at Prospera Place. (Teressa Brunton - Kelowna Capital News)

‘No snowflakes here!’: Rain doesn’t Rock the Lake

Umbrellas to the rescue!

Out of all the days the Okanagan decided to rain, it picked the day of one of Kelowna’s staple annual events: Rock the Lake.

Not to fear, though, as festival-goers were not thwarted by the Okanagan Lake’s predecessor: rain.

“(The) rain has not affected the attendance or the spirit of the audience,” said Terry Armstrong, director of operations for GSL Group, the organization partially responsible for putting on the event. “We’ve got an incredibly dedicated group of classic rock fans … no snowflakes here!”

View this post on Instagram

omw to dance in the rain #rockthelake

A post shared by existentialism.✨🏁 (@emmaleefatale) on

Environment Canada issued a special air quality statement due to the billowing smoke coming from the Eagle Bluff wildfire.

READ MORE: Okanagan Shuswap Weather: Rain, smoke and thunderstorms expected

READ MORE: Rock the Lake Saturday recap

In addition, parts of the Okanagan were expected to get thunderstorms, although Kelowna was only meant to get some showers in the morning.

But rain is persistent; it carried on into the band’s sets and kept going and going.

“Prism just killed it to a large audience that were really into it,” Armstrong said. “And the band appreciated everyone’s enthusiasm.”

The forecast might be gloomy, but Armstrong ensured the atmosphere is festive.

“This is the best block party of the summer.”

Following Prism’s 3:30 p.m., Headpins took the stage for an hour and 15 minutes.

The final two acts, Quiet Riot and Trooper finished off this year’s event.

On to the next!

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

Just Posted

Revelstoke Grizzlies say goodbye to last year’s team, welcome new head coach

Last year’s championship team got together one last time on Aug. 11

Cat rescue picked to receive ‘Good Fuel Day’ funds

For one day the Armstrong Co-op will donate 10 cents per litre pumped to Pawprints Animal Rescue

UPDATE: Evacuation alert for 250 properties due to Eagle Bluff fire

No homes or outbuildings have been lost

Big Eddy Pub a ‘best kept secret kind of place’ says chef

Matt Millard has been a part of some major changes over the last year

Revelstoke RCMP seeking information about a theft from Style Trend Clothiers

The RCMP are looking for the person pictured in relation to a… Continue reading

VIDEO: ‘Best of the best’ lifeguards in B.C. battle it out

B.C. competition pits life-saving teams against each other

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

COLUMN: Story Time: the heart and soul of the library

The library has your children covered from birth until Kindergarten

EDITORIAL: Preventing wildfires

So far this year, 598 fires have destroyed 18,608 hectares provincewide.

‘No snowflakes here!’: Rain doesn’t Rock the Lake

Umbrellas to the rescue!

Kirchhoffer played role in Summerland’s early years

Senator from Manitoba monitored progress of community and owned orchard on Bristow Road

RDOS rescinds evacuation alert for 41 properties near Eagle Bluff wildfire

BC Wildfire Service says wildfire still out of control but has experienced no growth since Saturday

RCMP seek witnesses of fatal motorcycle crash near Kamloops

Police believe drivers may have hit fallen motorcyclist without realizing it.

Firefighters douse blaze in Salmon Arm laundromat

The Shuswap Laundromat on Ross Street was damaged by a fire in one of its machines.

Most Read