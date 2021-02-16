The 2013 murder victims Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow. File photo.

No suspects, no updates 8 years after West Kelowna double murder

Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow

It’s been eight years since Tiffany Goruk and Jeremy Snow were shot and killed inside an SUV that crashed into a West Kelowna apartment building.

Since that time, very little has been released in regards to the investigation and possible suspects.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey with Southeast District of the RCMP confirms that the major crime unit is still investigating the double homicide and that the file remains open, however, there are no updates.

Back in 2013, RCMP stated the murders were not believed to be a random act.

Snow, 33 at the time, and Goruk, 30, were driving in West Kelowna at about 11 p.m. on Feb. 18, 2013 when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into the side of the Terravita condo complex, careening into a lamppost along the way.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered the deaths were not due to the crash, but rather, that the two had been murdered.

Snow was reported to be Goruk’s boyfriend, and while she didn’t have a criminal record RCMP did confirm that Snow served time in the United States after being arrested and convicted of drug offences for his involvement in a helicopter drug smuggling operation busted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and RCMP in 2009.

The infamous anti-trafficking operation known as Operation Blade Runner began with a routine traffic stop by the Utah Highway Patrol in Salt Lake City, which ended in the seizure of 83 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest of two men—50-year-old Leonard Ferris, of Nevada, and 53-year-old Ross Legge, of Alberta.

Information from that arrest would lead to a sting that took down 24-year-old Revelstoke mountain bike enthusiast Samuel Brown, who killed himself in a suicide-proof American jail cell just days after his arrest, the Capital News reported back in 2013.

Following Brown’s death, Snow would be arrested only two weeks later on March 5, 2009, while attempting to make a drug drop, flying into a remote location in Idaho.

Tiffany Goruk

Goruk was remembered as a loving mother of two boys and her friends and family would go on to hold a memorial run in her name.

However, in 2020 the “Tiffany’s Annual Angel Run” came to an end after Goruk’s mother claimed it was too hard on her children to continue.

“To me, it was the one time of the year where we could celebrate Tiffany and make her feel relevant and important- even for a short time,” said Hillary Mutch posted to Facebook in February of last year.

Two years after pregnant Kelowna woman found murdered police probe at standstill

