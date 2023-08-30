No trial date yet for man accused of North Okanagan murder

Peter Michael Visintainer is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Wold-Ingo Beyer in 2022

A man accused of murder on Okanagan Indian Band land will have to wait a little longer to find out when he will go to trial.

Peter Michael Visintainer is set to stand trial for the first-degree murder of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer, who was found dead on 6 Mile Creek Road on the Westside on May 29, 2022.

A preliminary inquiry wrapped up in the Vernon Law Courts Tuesday, June 27.

Visintainer, born in 1961, returned to the courthouse Aug. 8 and 28 to fix a date for a trial. A date was not set, however, and he will head to court again on Sept. 10 to fix a date, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.

After Beyer’s body was found, police were interested in the location of his truck leading up to and after his death.

A witness discovered the body following an altercation with an unknown person who was driving recklessly.

“The vehicle may have been driving erratically or below the speed limit, and this may trigger the public’s memory of the vehicle,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

The truck is a 2000 white, two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup. The vehicle has large after-market silver mirrors, and distinctive mud-flaps with ‘WOLF’ adorned on them.

“The vehicle is believed to have been in the West Kelowna, Kelowna, Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon areas,” Novakoski added.

Officers located the vehicle at a Vernon business on May 30 and determined it had been stolen and an arrest was made.

