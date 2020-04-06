No water for some North Okanagan residents amid maintenance

Interupption Tuesday from 8-3 for BX areas

Some BX residents are advised to stock up on water as some work could leave the taps dry.

Due to scheduled maintenance on an air valve, there will be a water outage for the on Tuesday, April 7, between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The following roads will be affected:

Hartnell

Dixon Dam

Hughes

Maddock

Malim

Brookside

Briggs

“Please make necessary arrangements to have a short term water supply stored before the interruption for use during the water outage,” the City of Vernon said.

While every effort will be made to complete the project by 3 p.m., it may be necessary to have the water off longer.”

When water service resumes, residents may experience turbidity in the water.

“If this occurs please run your cold water for up to five minutes to clear your lines.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this disruption may cause.”

Water

