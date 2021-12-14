Water warnings are posted throughout town. Photo Andrea DeMeer

Water warnings are posted throughout town. Photo Andrea DeMeer

No word on when drinkable water will come out of Princeton taps

Line disinfection and testing begins this week

There is no estimate on when drinkable water will be available in Princeton homes.

Mayor Spencer Coyne told the Spotlight Sunday, Dec. 12, that the system –which was compromised in the Nov. 14 flood – will undergo disinfection this week.

Most of the town remains under a do not consume order, while homes on the benches, which rely on a separate system, are under a boil water advisory.

“I understand it’s an inconvenience and we are working as fast as we can. You can’t rush this process,” he said.

Water orders will not be lifted until extensive testing indicates there is zero bacteria in water coming out of the taps, Coyne added.

Whether or not the water is drinkable is not a political decision, rather a scientific one, he explained.

“Really, at the end of the day it’s not up to us whether the water is drinkable or not,” Coyne said.

Related: Princeton’s water system hanging – literally – by a fire hose

Related: ‘It’s just unbelievable’: Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth tours Princeton flood

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Guide outfitters make hay for Okanagan Indian Band following wildfire
Next story
Penticton man slapped with $5,700 ticket for crossing border for milk

Just Posted

Interior Health is planning whole community immunization clinics in rural and remote communities. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Omicron reaches Interior Health as COVID-19 numbers top B.C.

A black bear crosses a parking pad with interest in nearby raspberry bushes on Aug. 6, 2021. (File photo)
Record-setting number of black bear sightings across B.C. in 2021

The Independent Investigations Office of BC is investigating an incident involving the Revelstoke RCMP. (Black Press-file photo)
Police watchdog investigating incident in Revelstoke

The Hugh Keenleyside Dam near Castlegar was one of three built as part of the Columbia River Treaty. It has had a huge impact on the Columbia River valley all the way to Revelstoke. Photo: Contributed
Canada, U.S. conclude latest round of Columbia River Treaty negotiations