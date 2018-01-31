Water testing finds Columbia Shuswap region free of invasive zebra and quagga mussels - so far. Photo contributed.

No zebra or quagga mussels found in Columbia Shuswap

Testing of 26 water bodies finds no trace of larva but boaters warned to continue to be vigilant

The results are back – and they’re good news. The Columbia Shuswap region remains free of the dreaded invasive zebra and quagga mussels.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society (CSISS) has been completing baseline early detection lake sampling in the Columbia Shuswap region for microscopic larvae forms of the invasive zebra and quagga mussels for the past three years.

Throughout 2017, CSISS staff took 51 samples from 26 water bodies across the region to sample for the presence of invasive zebra and quagga mussels, and all results have come back negative.

Similar testing has been carried out across the province and, so far, there is no evidence of the mussels in B.C.

In 2017, CSISS also provided outreach information about invasive species to more than 4,673 people in the region, including many boat launches and regional marinas/boat shops, as well as collaborated with many regional stakeholders and the B.C. government.

Related link: Invasive mussels meeting held

Related link: Invasive mussel detectors

CSISS Executive Director Robyn Hooper states: “We are thrilled to find out all our water samples came back negative for invasive mussels. However, all it would take is one boat, canoe or kayak with a small amount of infested water to infest our lakes and rivers. We hope to continue to partner with the community and various levels of government to ensure we stay zebra and quagga mussel free through promotion of inspection stations, best practices, education and awareness.”

Zebra and quagga mussels are not native to North America and are highly invasive. Since their accidental introduction from Europe to the Great Lakes in the 1980s, these mussels have been spreading across the continent and are now found in Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec as well as 24 US states as far West as California and most recently discovered in Montana. Zebra and quagga mussels (two separate but very similar species) are “propeller blade” shaped, about the size of your fingernail, and will attach to hard surfaces in dense layers up to 6 inches thick. Native mussels to B.C. are much larger, oval shaped, and do not bind to hard surfaces. Currently, there has been no reported introduction of live zebra or quagga mussels in B.C. lakes and waterways. These mussels pose detrimental economic, environmental and recreational threats to the province of B.C.

Due to their clinging nature, zebra and quagga mussels would clog and damage all water-based infrastructure, including intake pipes, boats, dams, and irrigation systems. The presence of mussels would massively increase maintenance costs for multiple industries including: hydropower, municipal water supply, fishing, agriculture, tourism, and recreation. For the public, this may mean higher taxes and utility costs.

All watercraft users coming into B.C. are required to stop at provincial inspection stations, where decontamination may be required for potentially infested watercraft. It is mandatory to stop at the inspections stations if you are transporting any type of watercraft, including canoes, paddleboards, fishing float-waders, or any other type of boat. It is also illegal to transport invasive mussels, dead or alive, on boats or related equipment into or within B.C. Failure to clean mussels off boats or equipment can result in a fine of up to $100,000.

All boat or watercraft owners must be sure to ‘clean, drain, and dry’ their watercraft and water toys every time its to another waterbody.

If you see a boat with clinging mussels, you can report it by calling the Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline at 1-877-952-7277.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
More than 1,400 people in B.C. died of drug overdoses in 2017
Next story
Update: B.C. government aide gets conditional sentence in vote-getting scandal

Just Posted

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Banff Mountain Film Festival line-up announced

Three different nights will feature three different selections of films

Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

No zebra or quagga mussels found in Columbia Shuswap

Testing of 26 water bodies finds no trace of larva but boaters warned to continue to be vigilant

VIDEO: Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton says participants come away with the big questions left unanswered, but more appreciative of life than ever before

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

Shuswap home captures gold

Hindbo Construction honoured with Tommie Award for Eagle Bay residence

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

Armstrong man found guilty of cruelty to animals has appeal dismissed

Gary Roberts’ animal cruelty conviction remains after appeal hearing

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

A day to tackle the stigma surrounding mental health

Today Canadians are encouraged to Facebook, Tweet, hashtag, snap or just talk about mental health

Most Read