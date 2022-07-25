Nohomin Creek wildfire ‘quiet’ despite heat

B.C.’s only wildfire of note continues to burn without growth.

As of 8 a.m. Monday (July 25), the Nohomin Creek wildfire is approximately 2,193 hectares in size, unchanged from the end of last week.

The blaze is located 1.7 kilometres northwest of Lytton, on the west side of the Fraser River.

Crews are managing to contain it for now, but the BC Wildfire Service is warning that incoming hot and dry weather could cause an increase in fire behaviour. Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures in the high 30s throughout the week for Lytton and a heat warning is in effect.

Smoke was more visible on Sunday (July 24), as temperatures increased, but the fire remained “quiet,” according to the BC Wildfire Service.

There are currently four unit crews, seven initial attack crews, 18 Lytton First Nation firefighters, an Incident Management Team, structure protection personnel, a cultural liaison from Lytton First Nation, four water tenders, 11 helicopters and other operational and support staff supporting working together on the burn.

Crews on both the north and south flanks continue to make progress towards containment, despite steep terrain and increasingly high daytime temperatures.

Traffic into the wildfire area along the west side of the Fraser Canyon is now limited to wildfire response personnel and local traffic only between Texas Creek Road/Spencer Road at the 20.5-kilometre mark south of Lillooet and at the Lytton footbridge.

When travelling in a wildfire area and along these road systems, BC Wildfire asks that people slow down, remain aware of their surroundings, and respect all signage posted along the route.

