Nominations for Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards 2020 open

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 7

The annual Business Excellence Awards is returning this year – in some form or other.

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce said the awards has long been considered the premier business event of the year. This will be the event’s 27th year.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ups and downs of businesses reopening in Revelstoke

The chamber said this year’s awards will look much different than previous events due to COVID-19.

“We are making lemonade from these lemons and will soon release details,” said a press release.

The event is the chamber’s biggest yearly fundraiser. Nominations for awards are open until Oct. 7. It’s Revelstoke’s opportunity to recognize excellence in businesses, organizations and individuals in the community.

READ MORE: What happened this year for business in Revelstoke

The chamber is also looking for sponsors and items for a silent auction.

For more information check the chamber’s website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBusiness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Grizzly bear spotted in North Okanagan

Just Posted

Approved: Stoked Living development on Hay Rd. will move forward

Revelstoke City Council voted in favour of zoning and OCP amendments required for the project

Two candidates declared for Columbia River Revelstoke

Incumbent Doug Clovechok (BC Liberal) and NDP candidate Nicole Cherlet; nominations close Oct. 2

POLL: Do you support John Horgan’s call for an election in B.C.?

The election takes place on Oct. 24

Okanagan College expands ‘Wellness Wednesdays’ to all students this fall

Wellness Wednesday workshops are designed to be psycho-educational

Reach a Reader campaign hits milestone anniversary

The fundraiser will be more focused online this year

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

Grand jury indicts police officer in Breonna Taylor death

Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment

Grizzly bear spotted in North Okanagan

Two residents warn of sightings in the area

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

RCMP investigating man reportedly hiking nude on Summerland’s Full Frontal trail

Potential charges against the man could include indecent exposure.

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Kelowna resident searching for ferret that went missing from beach

Dexter the Ferret is smaller than average and likes to chase squirrels

Refresh of Liberal government’s agenda comes amid new looming COVID-19 crisis

Lockdowns saw fed spending soar to historic levels in effort to offset pandemic’s blow to Canadians’ livelihoods

Most Read