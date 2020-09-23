Nominations for Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards 2020 open

Nominations will be accepted until Oct. 7

The annual Business Excellence Awards is returning this year – in some form or other.

The Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce said the awards has long been considered the premier business event of the year. This will be the event’s 27th year.

READ MORE: COVID-19: Ups and downs of businesses reopening in Revelstoke

The chamber said this year’s awards will look much different than previous events due to COVID-19.

“We are making lemonade from these lemons and will soon release details,” said a press release.

The event is the chamber’s biggest yearly fundraiser. Nominations for awards are open until Oct. 7. It’s Revelstoke’s opportunity to recognize excellence in businesses, organizations and individuals in the community.

READ MORE: What happened this year for business in Revelstoke

The chamber is also looking for sponsors and items for a silent auction.

For more information check the chamber’s website.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AwardsBusiness