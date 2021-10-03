The recipients of the 2019 Spirit of Revelstoke Award. (Submitted/ Revelstoke Community Futures)

The recipients of the 2019 Spirit of Revelstoke Award. (Submitted/ Revelstoke Community Futures)

Nominations open for 2021 Spirit of Revelstoke awards

Celebrate outstanding volunteers

The Community Futures Volunteer Committee is now accepting nominations for the 2021 Spirit of Revelstoke Awards.

The annual award celebrates outstanding volunteers in our community.

Forms can be found at communityfuturesrevelstoke.com/spirit-of-revelstoke and submitted via email to bburke@revelstokecf.com by Friday, Nov. 5 at 4 p.m.

Winners will be announced Nov. 24 as this year’s volunteer fair is once again cancelled due to current Public Health guidelines.

However, volunteer opportunities are listed at communityfuturesrevelstoke.com/volunteer-opportunities


READ MORE: 2020 winners for Spirit of Revelstoke Award

Sign up for the Revelstoke Review’s daily newsletter.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RevelstokeVolunteer

Previous story
COVID recovery and child care are Opposition targets as B.C. legislature returns
Next story
Plane at centre of deadly crash in Montreal was carrying marriage proposal banner

Just Posted

Castlegar Rebels and Grand Forks Border Bruins in a September pre-season game. Photo: Jennifer Small
KIJHL launches app featuring real-time game scores

The recipients of the 2019 Spirit of Revelstoke Award. (Submitted/ Revelstoke Community Futures)
Nominations open for 2021 Spirit of Revelstoke awards

The Scoop. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
VIDEO: The Scoop: Top stories for the week of Sept 26 – Oct 2

Peter Bernacki and Gary Sulz at the unveiling of the bench, dedicated to the memory of Randy Biggs. (contributed)
Commemorative bench unveiled in honour of Revelstoke man