Nominations still open for Revelstoke’s Business Excellence Awards

The event is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary this year

Nominations are still open for the Chamber of Commerce’s 2023 Business Excellence Awards.

This year, the event celebrates its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of celebrating local businesses, non-profit communities, and individuals.

“The Awards are Revelstoke’s premier business event: an occasion for business owners to bring their hard-working teams to a prestigious gala event, for leaders to be recognized and applauded, for unparalleled networking and business development opportunities, and for all to be inspired by the outstanding community we are so fortunate to have here in Revelstoke,” said the Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce in a description of its event.

Nominations for the awards are open until Wednesday (Aug. 23). Cast your nomination at www.revelstokechamber.com/bea-nominations.

Following the nomination period, a panel of judges will decide the winners in each category at the end of September.

Proceeds from the event are fed back into the Chamber of Commerce, fueling the work they do in the community.

“We encourage the entire community to make nomination submissions, spread the word, purchase tickets to join us in person and of course, joining our Chamber or renewing your membership!” added the Chamber of Commerce.

The 30th Annual Business Excellence Awards take place on Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Revelstoke Community Centre.

