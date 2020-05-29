Farmer Bob at the Farmers Market in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers’ market this weekend

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is welcoming back several artisans on Saturday

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market will welcome back non-food vendors on Saturday, May 30.

B.C. markets have been allowed to sell food throughout the pandemic as long as COVID-19 safety measures laid out by health officials were followed.

But artists, jewellers and other regular faces at the market were unable to join them.

“We are happy to announce today that because of our collective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19, [provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry] will now allow non-food items back at your markets this weekend,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture in a statement to farmers’ markets across the province.

While several local artisans will be welcomed back to the market this Saturday, operators assured distancing measures will still be in place.

“Just a reminder, we still are a shop and go market. [There will be] no gatherings, and social distancing will be in place. We ask you to please leave your pet at home,” wrote the Kelowna market on its Facebook page.

"We are happy to announce today that because of our collective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Dr. Henry will…

Posted by Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market on Thursday, May 28, 2020

The market takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road.

